LAVALETTE — Beech Fork Lake was dotted with kayakers Wednesday.
Kayaking is just one activity available on the lake at Beech Fork State Park, which also offers boating, fishing and wildlife viewing opportunities. Canoes, kayaks, jon boats, paddle boats and standup paddle boards can be rented at the park’s boat dock, which is open from noon until 8 p.m., according to the State Park’s website.
Spending time on the water might be one way people in the Tri-State try to beat the summer heat, which is expected to continue at least one more day.
The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will be in the low 90s Thursday, with heat index values as high as 100. Following thunderstorms Thursday night, temperatures will be in the 80s for the rest of the week.
