LAVALETTE — Beech Fork Lake was dotted with kayakers Wednesday.

Kayaking is just one activity available on the lake at Beech Fork State Park, which also offers boating, fishing and wildlife viewing opportunities. Canoes, kayaks, jon boats, paddle boats and standup paddle boards can be rented at the park’s boat dock, which is open from noon until 8 p.m., according to the State Park’s website.

