FORT GAY — A "do not consume" advisory issued Monday for Fort Gay Water Works customers in Wayne County was lifted Thursday evening.
The Fort Gay Water Works announced the advisory was lifted effective Thursday at 6 p.m. after results came back from samples conducted Monday and collected by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
The water works said the DHHR recommended all customers flush their water heaters.
Water was only to be used for flushing and fire protection, according to Fort Gay Water Works, which it said earlier Thursday it was flushing lines and refilling tanks to be able to continue flushing.
Wayne County Office of Emergency Management Director BJ Willis said Thursday morning it was unknown whether the water supply was contaminated after a report of an odor and possible small oil sheen near the water intake, which is why tests were being conducted.
DHHR spokeswoman Allison Adler said there were initial reports of a diesel-type odor, and that the source of odor and potential contamination are unknown.
“The plant was shut down out of an abundance of caution, not negligence,” Willis said in an email.
The advisory issued Monday at 10:30 a.m. affects 1,685 customers.
Willis noted water was being distributed from Fort Gay City Hall to Fort Gay water customers only, with someone onsite to confirm those receiving water are system customers. Willis said his office was working with the state Emergency Management Division to ensure potable water was delivered.
The Emergency Management Division, the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, an association of independent organizations, and West Virginia American Water have been among the sources providing water, according to Willis.
“There are times that we will run out, but usually this is only temporary,” Willis said.
There had been two water buffaloes on site for those who have their own water-safe containers to fill, Willis said.
Water samples were sent to a West Virginia American Water laboratory since there were water quality issues identified in the samples, according to the DHHR.
The DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health received sample results that did not conclusively indicate a source of contamination, so repeat samples were taken, Adler said late Wednesday afternoon.
The U.S. Coast Guard performed an investigation and determined there is no ongoing risk of contamination, according to Adler, who added that no spills were reported.
The state Department of Environmental Protection said it inspected local gas stations to check for any leaks that may have been a source and that no leaks were detected.
The DEP and the DHHR did not see or smell petroleum evidence around the plant but felt it best to keep the ‘do not consume’ advisory in place until tests could be completed, Willis said.
Anyone encountering residual odors is asked to call City Hall at 304-648-5246.
Adler said water issues occurring in Fort Gay and East Palestine, Ohio, where the derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals has prompted environmental health concerns, are not related. Adler noted the communities draw from separate water supplies — the Big Sandy and Ohio rivers, respectively.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.
