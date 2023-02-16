The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FORT GAY — A "do not consume" advisory issued Monday for Fort Gay Water Works customers in Wayne County was lifted Thursday evening.

The Fort Gay Water Works announced the advisory was lifted effective Thursday at 6 p.m. after results came back from samples conducted Monday and collected by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

