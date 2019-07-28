HUNTINGTON — Members of the Huntington Water Quality Board approved the purchase of several new vehicles and equipment last week, which was included in its recently passed budget.
During a regular meeting Tuesday, board members approved the $152,900 purchase of a bucket truck for the Stormwater Utility division. The bucket truck is a 2019 Ford model from Altec Inc.
The truck has a 50-foot working height, which will come in handy for replacing seals on the floodwall and trimming trees, said Stan Wonnell, floodwall coordinator with the Huntington Stormwater Utility. Between each section of floodwall is a seal made of tar, which is in need of refurbishing, Wonnell said.
There are trees along the floodwall in need of trimming, which is a safety issue for employees, he said.
"Right now, they are working on ladders, scaffolding and working with pole saws," Wonnell said. "It's just not efficient, and it's not the safest way to do it."
Board members approved purchasing a $95,760 backhoe from Worldwide Equipment for the Sanitary Board.
This is more expensive than two other bids the Sanitary Board received, but the requested truck has necessary lifting abilities, said Sanitary Board Director Wes Leek.
Also for the Sanitary Board, board members approved the following from Worldwide Equipment: a $12,400 automatic truck and $16,600 dump bed; two manual-shift trucks for $152,200; and two dump beds for those trucks for $33,320.
They approved the purchase of a $109,500 Dodge Ram service truck from Dutch Miller Auto Group. The truck comes outfitted with an air compressor and generator.
All of these purchases, except the automatic truck, will need approval by Huntington City Council. The automatic truck's price is under the threshold necessary for council approval.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, board members celebrated the retirement of Danny Plybon, who has worked 40 years in the Stormwater Utility division. Plybon began working in December 1977 and his last day is Wednesday, July 31.
Mayor Steve Williams read a proclamation recognizing June 25 as "Danny Plybon Day" in recognition of Plybon's service to the city.
Plybon said he was proud of having served the city for so long, and was thankful for his fellow employees, many he's worked with for more than 20 years.
"We have a small group, but it's a team that we work with," Plybon said. "It's like the hare and the tortoise because the youngest man on our crew is 50 years old. We're slowing down, but we are going to win the race. I hate to leave that group."
The Water Quality Board is the umbrella agency for the Huntington Sanitary Board, Huntington Stormwater Utility and Huntington Floodwall Division. The Sanitary Board is in charge of all sanitary sewer operations in Huntington, while the Stormwater Utility oversees stormwater collection and operations and maintenance of the floodwall.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.