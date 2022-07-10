HUNTINGTON — Huntington water officials heard updates on budgets, projects and landlord accounts last month.
Board members of the Huntington Water Quality Board, Stormwater Utility and Sanitary Board unanimously adopted budgets for the new fiscal year, which began July 1.
According to copies of the budgets, the Water Quality Board’s budget is $995,478, the Sanitary Board’s is $15,418,200, and the Stormwater Utility’s is $2,199,500.
During the Sanitary Board meeting discussion on budgets, highlighted items included the decrease in capital improvement expenditures of $319,394 and a reduction of salaries and wages of $285,874 after closing five open and budgeted positions from the prior year to make the budget.
Executive Director Brian Bracey said inflation and cost increases because of an old and aging system were challenges in creating the budget.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams reiterated that board members and the Huntington City Council will have to review a sewer rate increase this year. Williams previously stated this during his State of the City address earlier this year.
Williams said that to receive federal and state funding to improve the system, the sanitary board would not qualify because its current rate structure does not meet the threshold. Not improving the system could have serious consequences in the next few years, he added.
“If we don’t (act), what we are simply assuring is that there will be catastrophic failure within our sanitary system,” Williams said.
The Huntington Sanitary Board’s sewer rates are $28.29 per 3,400 gallons, $31.50 per 4,000 gallons and $34.18 per 4,500 gallons, according to the West Virginia Public Service Commission’s website.
In nearby Barboursville, the rates are $23.72 per 3,400 gallons, $28.10 per 4,000 gallons and $31.75 per 4,500 gallons. Milton’s rates are $42.50 per 3,400 gallons, $50 per 4,000 gallons and $56.25 per 4,500 gallons.
During the Huntington Stormwater Utility meeting, director Sherry Wilkins said landlord delinquent accounts are the largest group of delinquent accounts.
Of the $629,725.31 in delinquent accounts, $493,020.52 are landlord accounts. The report said 1,557 landlord accounts are delinquent. There are 4,566 landlord accounts.
Some landlords in the city have not paid their accounts since the stormwater utility ordinance was enacted in 2014, Bracey said after the meeting. Williams asked Scott Damron, the city attorney, to review the ordinance to find ways to address delinquent accounts. Some current recourses are complaints in municipal court and property liens.
“I believe what we need to do is identify what adjustments do we need to make to our ordinance to assure that landlords and or tenants are forced or encouraged or have policies in place so that there are repercussions to those who do not pay,” Williams said.
Staff members also plan to pull data for the board about how many separate landlords have these accounts and how many landlords live outside the city.
One resident, Allan Dienes, addressed the Stormwater Utility with concerns about flooding along Fourpole Creek. He said he has lived near the creek for about 13 years. A flash flood occurred in the creek May 6 after 4.5 inches of rain fell in parts of Huntington and Cabell County over several hours. Homes in Huntington’s Enslow Park and Southside neighborhoods were affected.
“We have not had a rainwater event like what we experienced on May 6, but I don’t feel like this is the worst one that we’ve had or that we will have in the future,” Dienes said. “And just in general, I would hope that we are working toward coordination with the state, with the county … and within the city on ways that we can get water dispersed away from our stormwater systems.”
Williams told Dienes that the city has met with representatives of agencies including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Cabell County EMS, Cabell County Commission and Marshall University as well as U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito since the flooding event. The Corps has the “ultimate responsibility” on what happens with the creek, Williams said, adding that he sees his office’s role as bringing agencies together.
“What I’ve been most encouraged by is that nobody is sitting there pointing somewhere else. Everybody’s saying, ‘Let’s all get together,’” he said.
Board members were given updates on various projects, including the 11th Street Pump Station and Arlington Boulevard. Construction work is finished on the pump station, and a pump alignment needs to be finished inside it. Engineering firm Mott McDonald is continuing work on the hydraulic modeling for the boulevard.