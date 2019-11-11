HUNTINGTON — West Virginia American Water’s Huntington District and the Utility Workers United Association joined forces to host a donation drive Friday in honor of Veterans Day.
The drive, which was held to benefit the Homeless Veterans Resource Center, raised more than $1,400 and resulted in the collection of thousands of non-perishable food items, toiletries and supplies for homeless veterans in Huntington.
“Utility Workers United Association is proud to support our veterans with this fifth annual donation drive,” said Greg Lanham, West Virginia American Water employee and Utility Workers United Association Huntington District member, in a news release. “This donation drive has provided several thousand dollars in cash and in-kind donations of food, clothing and hygiene items to benefit men and women who served our country. We are thankful for their service, and we appreciate the opportunity to support them in return.”
West Virginia American Water planned to match employee and community donations dollar-for-dollar up to $1,000.
Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, said the company is proud to be a military-friendly employer that helps veterans throughout its communities. “We are also proud to support the causes that our employees care about most by allowing them to participate in community, charitable and volunteer projects on company time,” he said in the release.
The VA’s Homeless Veterans Resource Center, located on 9th Street in downtown Huntington, provides homeless veterans with counseling, job assistance, housing referrals, group educational classes, as well as laundry and shower facilities and a food pantry. The center serves dozens of veterans daily and hundreds each year.