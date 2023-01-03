HUNTINGTON — Central City Elementary School experienced some water damage during the winter break, but Cabell County Schools officials said students will return to their classrooms without issue Thursday.
During the Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty told the board he was made aware on Dec. 26 of some external air vents in two classrooms hanging open and causing two HVAC return lines to freeze, causing water damage to approximately 10 classrooms.
When the lines started thawing out, Hardesty said, water ran through a couple of classrooms upstairs into multiple lower-level classrooms.
With students set to return to school on Thursday, Hardesty said repairs have already been completed and damaged items have been removed and, if possible, replaced.
“All the damaged things are already gone and inventoried for insurance purposes,” he said. “But teachers and the students will walk back in and it’ll be clean and ready to go.”
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said maintenance crews worked quickly and efficiently to clean up the affected classrooms.
“We have a fantastic maintenance crew here at the district office, so as soon as we were made aware of it, they were put into action,” he said. “They’ve put in the time, they’ve done the drywall, the cleaning. They’ve done everything so it will be ready for students’ return on Thursday.”
The board also approved a $500 stipend per semester for teachers enrolled in the Teacher Induction Program who complete the work by the end of each semester.
Saxe said the Teacher Induction Program is a one- or two-year program for new teachers in the district to receive guidance on programs offered throughout the county and other professional development workshops that can be beneficial working in the schools.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Board of Education Office, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
