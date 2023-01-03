The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Central City Elementary School experienced some water damage during the winter break, but Cabell County Schools officials said students will return to their classrooms without issue Thursday.

During the Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty told the board he was made aware on Dec. 26 of some external air vents in two classrooms hanging open and causing two HVAC return lines to freeze, causing water damage to approximately 10 classrooms.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

