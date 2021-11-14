IRONTON — Hecla Water Association officials are asking the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Lawrence County Engineer’s office to take action about what they say is a dangerous intersection on Ohio 141.
The water district has offices, a maintenance building and multiple warehouses near the intersection of Ohio 141 and County Road 7E north of Ironton. Water district officials call the intersection very dangerous.
“For many years we have watched accidents occur from our drive-thru window,” according to an Oct. 28 letter to the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners. “Our customers enter and exit into this intersection every day. Company employees drive and also walk through this intersection each day during their normal duties.
“Recently there were three accidents in this area on one day,” according to the letter. “This hill and curve combination encourages higher speed and when the blind spot from County Road 7E is added, accidents frequently happen.”
The letter was signed by Tony Howard, water district manager; Kent Brown, district board chairman; and Bob Clyse, board vice-chairman.
The water district is asking for action to be taken to improve safety at the intersection.
County officials voted during a meeting Tuesday to receive and refer the letter to the Ohio Department of Transportation and the county engineer’s office.
The board accepted the resignation of Aaron Lundy effective Monday, Nov. 8.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.