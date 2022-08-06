The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Lanterns lit up Lake William on Saturday night as community members came together to remember loved ones and celebrate successes.

Barboursville Park hosted the annual Light Up the Lake Barboursville Water Lantern Festival, during which participants decorated rice paper lanterns with symbols of their loved ones or achievements and sent them into the lake in an act of communal support.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

