BARBOURSVILLE — Lanterns lit up Lake William on Saturday night as community members came together to remember loved ones and celebrate successes.
Barboursville Park hosted the annual Light Up the Lake Barboursville Water Lantern Festival, during which participants decorated rice paper lanterns with symbols of their loved ones or achievements and sent them into the lake in an act of communal support.
Sabrina Donahue-Moore, founder of the Light Up the Lake WV, said whether people are sending off lanterns in mourning or in celebration, the event is for all participants to show support for one another.
“There’s a quietness that happens when the lanterns are going out,” she said. “And it’s just a really wonderful moment of just pure, genuine support.”
Donahue-Moore said she started the event in 2019 after the passing of her brother, Ernie, who died of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a degenerative brain disorder that leads to dementia and death.
The money raised from lantern and other annual item sales goes toward researching the disease, since it is rare and receives little federal funding, she said.
Donahue-Moore said since the lanterns are made of rice paper, they are not toxic to the lake. Even so, after the lanterns are sent off and community members start going home, the lake is skimmed for any remnants to create the smallest environmental impact possible.
Tearh Webb, 8, said she and her mother have attended the Light Up the Lake event every year since the beginning, except for 2020 when the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Tearh decorated her lantern this year with her pet birds and dogs, and with a message saying she loves her mom.
Tearh said she likes that everyone can come together and decorate their lamps any way they want. She added that she enjoys all the activities leading up to sending the lanterns into the lake, but decorating lanterns is her favorite part.
“It’s just a fun event at the park with lanterns, contests and activities,” she said. “I like to come here every year and do the lantern (release) and activities.”
Brother and sister Matthew and Ada Luck began volunteering to help with the Light Up the Lake event during its first year. While Matthew went to Tennessee for school and returned for the event only for the second time this year, Ada has been helping people get their lanterns set up every summer.
Ada said she thinks the event is a great way for people to get closure if they need it, and she looks forward to seeing the event grow.
“It definitely brings awareness and even closure to some people being able to write maybe who they miss or who they love and sending it off into the lake,” she said.
Barboursville’s Light Up the Lake event takes place on the first Saturday of August every year. More information about the event can be found at lightupthelakewv.com.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.