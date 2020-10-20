COAL GROVE, Ohio — Construction on a new $4.2 million water line replacement project is scheduled to begin this week, a move Coal Grove officials hope will improve water service to village water customers.
A groundbreaking for the project is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday at village hall, according to Council Member Andy Holmes.
The village applied in 2018 for an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency grant with the assistance of IBI Engineering of Columbus, Holmes said Monday. The grant is a 50-50 state and local match, leading to a water rate increase earlier this year to raise $2.1 million, he said.
“It will eliminate the dirty water problems we have had in recent years,” Holmes said. “It’s a constant battle to keep up with leaks. This will be great for the village.”
The project also will improve fire safety, he said. It includes the installation of 74 new fire hydrants, he said.
The village had to produce 12 million gallons each month to provide 4.5 million gallons of water for consumption, he said. “This project will allow us to be a lot more cost effective.”
The project calls for old ductile iron pipes to be replaced with six-inch, four-inch and two-inch plastic pipes. Coal Grove gets its water from wells and not by treating Ohio River water, Holmes said.
Unger’s Construction, an Adams County, Ohio, firm, was selected to replace the water lines. The project will take about a year to complete, Holmes said.
The water plant serves about 1,400 customers. More than 800 Coal Grove village residents will be affected by the project. Customers outside the village primarily have plastic pipes already, Holmes said.