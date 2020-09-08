HUNTINGTON — As thousands of Cabell County students went back to the classroom Tuesday for the first day of school, those attending Huntington High School stayed home another day after a water main break caused the building to close.
The broken water main also canceled an HHS soccer game against Grace Christian School set to take place on the Huntington High field Tuesday evening, and caused some transportation issues for students attending the Cabell County Career Technology Center.
Many rely on buses from the high school to take them to and from the career tech center, although the center’s principal, Frank Barnett, said that didn’t stop some students from showing up for their first day in person.
“We still had a lot of drivers and a lot of drop-offs from Huntington High that came anyway,” he said.
Crews with West Virginia American Water and the district worked throughout the day to address the issue, and Assistant Superintendent Kim Cooper said Tuesday evening the school should be ready for students and staff Wednesday, Sept. 9.