PEDRO, Ohio - The four campgrounds at Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area closed at noon Monday, Sept. 16, due to leaks in the main water pipeline.
Water service was shut off and remains unavailable at the Oak Hill, Iron Ridge, and Pine Knob campgrounds and Two Points Group Campground, according to a news release.
All Lake Vesuvius campground reservations from now through the end of the camping season will be automatically cancelled and refunded. If the water pipeline can be repaired before the end of the season, the campgrounds may be reopened, but sites will only be available on a first come, first served basis. The campground closures are intended to protect public health and safety, according to the release.