HUNTINGTON — Changing the Huntington Water Quality Board’s private insurance to the PEIA plan earlier this year allowed it to save money to help finance several improvement projects, said Brian Bracey, executive director.
Huntington City Council members on Monday approved moving forward with five projects to alleviate flooding and other issues around the city. Those projects include: construction of a sludge loadout facility near Westmoreland; a project to bypass ruptured lines at Kinetic Park; a plan to clean out a 61-year-old interceptor line; a pump station project to alleviate flooding at the 8th Street and 10th Street underpasses; and a check valve project to stop the flow of river water into the city wastewater system.
The projects have been several years in the making, Bracey said. Earlier this year, the Water Quality Board was approved to begin seeking bond notes necessary to start working on the projects and is still waiting for banks to return with proposed interest rates. In the meantime, the Water Quality Board is saving approximately $1.7 million a year to help pay off any anticipated debt through changes made to its health insurance, he said.
In November 2018, the Water Quality Board changed from having private health insurance to West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) plans. Before that, high insurance costs stagnated any plans for structural improvements, Bracey said.
“Having the reduction in insurance costs will help us afford this note payment,” he said.
Besides changing insurance programs, the city has bolstered the Water Quality Board’s budget through increases to sewer rates. Three rate increases implemented in February 2017, December 2017 and December 2018 raised sewer rates overall by 57%.
The first project approved by City Council this week is the construction of a sludge waste loadout facility near the city’s Westmoreland neighborhood. The Water Quality Board currently treats its sludge with quick lime before shipping it to landfills. Council members approved awarding a contract to Landcore Builders LLC of Milton to build the facility for $376,900.
The loadout facility will allow the Water Quality Board to store sludge for wintertime and prevent it from freezing. It will also alleviate any foul smells.
“An additional benefit the public will also receive is, those that live in Westmoreland, as well as Camden Park, for containment of our odor to go through a scrubber and stop the permeation of the sludge, which permeates all throughout Westmoreland,” he said.
Council members approved awarding a contract to Tribute Contracting & Consultants LLC to complete a bypass project at Kinetic Park for $102,000. Bracey said Water Quality Board crews had found deficiencies in the water system there. The bypass project will help lower the waterline and prevent any further line ruptures, he said.
A third contract was approved for the Kaplan Group to clean the city’s interceptor line for $2.4 million. The interceptor line carries about 80% of the city’s wastewater and has not been cleaned since it went online in 1958, he said. The line is full of sediment and debris preventing the line from being at max capacity, leading to flooding on 5th Avenue and 3rd Avenue.
Council members approved awarding Tribute Contracting & Consultants a $1.9 million contract to build pump stations near 8th Street and 10th Street. This will pump stormwater away from the wastewater system and into stormwater lines on the city’s Southside, which is under capacity. This should help alleviate the buildup of water under the 8th Street and 10th Street underpasses, he said.
A fifth contract was awarded to Tribute Contracting & Consultants to install a backflow stopper on outfall lines near the 5th Avenue and Guyandotte River area. Bracey said about 2 feet of rising water from the Guyandotte and Ohio rivers constantly enters the city’s wastewater system.
The backflow stopper will prevent the river waters from taking up capacity city lines and lines where water has nowhere to go, particularly on 5th Avenue and 3rd Avenue.
“This will allow us to treat only the wastewater from the city of Huntington,” he said.
