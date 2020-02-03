HUNTINGTON — Members of the Huntington Water Quality Board approved security camera upgrades at its administration office and wastewater treatment plant during a regular meeting last week.
The upgrades will not be made until passage of the Water Quality Board’s 2021 to 2022 fiscal year budget in June.
During a Jan. 28 meeting, board members approved the purchase of about 17 new cameras totaling $19,000 for the board’s administrative building on 7th Avenue. They also approved purchasing $23,440 in new camera upgrades for the wastewater treatment plant on Sunset Drive and approved $19,791 for a new server to manage the systems there.
Scott Kelley, the wastewater plant’s chief operator, said cameras at the administrative office and plant are more than five years old and are outdated. Cameras at the administrative office were brought over from the Water Quality Board’s old office on Adams Avenue, he said.
Kelly said a new computer server was necessary because the wastewater treatment plant’s current server is outdated and is no longer supported by Microsoft. The server operates Windows 8, and Microsoft no longer services operating systems below Windows 10, he said.
“At this point right now we are a little vulnerable because of our operating system being being out of date,” he said.
Huntington City Attorney Scott Damron said it was OK for the Water Quality Board to approve the purchase of the equipment ahead of preparing next year’s budget, as long as it’s guaranteed to be included in the final approved budget.
Also during the meeting, Sherri Wilkins, director of the Stormwater Utility, gave an update on proposed improvements to flooding issues along Arlington Boulevard. Wilkins said three engineering firms have responded to requests for proposals to design a permanent fix to constant flooding there.
Money for the designs will be provided by the West Virginia Division of Highways. Wilkins said DOH staff have requested meetings with three engineering firms before selecting one to complete the project and act as project manager.
Wilkins also updated board members on the Stormwater Utility’s collection efforts, which has included going after landlords delinquent in paying their required stormwater utility fees.
As of Jan. 15, the Stormwater Utility has filed liens against 371 properties totaling $117,000. In addition, 10 complaints have been filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court resulting in seven settlements, she said.
Some of those settlements were made after the owners received a letter notifying them of liens, and others were settled after they received a summons from Magistrate Court, she said.