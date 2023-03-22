The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210820 weather 09.jpg
Buy Now

Vehicles attempt to navigate a flooded portion of 5th Avenue as heavy rain hits the area in 2021 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Water Quality Board voted Tuesday to approve a resolution for a project to separate the water lines on 3rd and 5th avenues near 24th and 25th streets.

Executive Director Brian Bracey said the project will allow the streets to drain stormwater much faster and make the area less prone to flooding.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you