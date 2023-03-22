HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Water Quality Board voted Tuesday to approve a resolution for a project to separate the water lines on 3rd and 5th avenues near 24th and 25th streets.
Executive Director Brian Bracey said the project will allow the streets to drain stormwater much faster and make the area less prone to flooding.
Bracey said the Highlawn neighborhood and much of Huntington do not have separate storm and sanitary water lines. This causes stormwater to run into the city’s wastewater treatment plant, which can back up when heavy rains hit the city.
The board also approved resolutions for two pump station rehabilitation projects on 4th and 13th streets, a resolution to extend the sewer line on W.Va. 10, and a project to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant.
Bracey said grants had primarily funded the projects through the West Virginia Water Development Authority and funds allocated to the city through the American Rescue Plan.
All the projects, except the 3rd and 5th avenue line separation project, are still in their engineering phases and will be bid out at the end of that phase.
