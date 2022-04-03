HUNTINGTON — Huntington Water Quality Board members heard updates on several projects during their recent meetings.
The updates included information about ongoing work and future projects.
The 11th Street pump station project, which began last year at Harris Riverfront Park, is anticipated to be finished by July, though a line was found outside of the project’s scope and may extend the timeline, said Huntington Water Quality Board Executive Director Brian Bracey. The project was discussed during the Huntington Stormwater Utility meeting.
Bracey told board members that conversations are ongoing with the project’s engineers about the line, Mead & Hunt, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The line was mentioned in a 2015 report on the sinkhole near the pump station but not in a 2018 contract, Bracey said.
Two pillars that support the pump station’s monolith pierced the line. Now the holes in the line must be addressed.
“This is the most critical project for the stormwater utility and really for the City of Huntington,” Bracey said.
During the stormwater utility meeting, the board also heard an update on a project to curb flooding in the Arlington Boulevard area. Mott MacDonald is expected to finish hydraulic modeling on the project this summer, Bracey said after the meetings.
The stormwater utility has been in contact with the West Virginia Division of Highways about an outfall line under U.S. 60, which is outside the city. The DOH is working to see if the scope of work can be increased to include the line, Bracey told board members.
The Huntington City Council previously approved a $600,000 grant from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Huntington Stormwater Utility to buy a new transformer for the Fourpole Creek pump station. It is expected to be installed in early summer.
In the Huntington Sanitary Board meeting, board members heard an update on the wastewater treatment facilities plan, which includes a redesign of the system, which dates back to the 1960s. Last summer, City Council members toured the facilities and learned about some of the critical needs of the system.
Bracey said after the meeting that the goal of the redesign would be to meet current and future needs. The facilities plan would also give cost estimates for the project. During his State of the City address, Mayor Steve Williams told City Council members that a sewer rate increase would likely come before them this year, as the city’s rates are so low that Huntington is ineligible for state and federal funding.
At the start of the Huntington Water Quality Board meeting, the board recognized the recent retirement of Terry Watkins, the former chief financial officer. Bracey called her a “catalyst” for several areas, including the creation of the water quality board and stormwater utility. Williams read a proclamation in her honor that dedicated March 22 as Terry Watkins Day in the city.