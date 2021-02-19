KENOVA — Power has been restored at the Kenova Water Plant, and officials were expecting service to be returned by 9 p.m. Friday.
The City of Kenova Facebook page announced Friday morning the power at the water plant had been restored and customers could see running water by noon, but later it was posted that power loss at a pump station delayed services.
The post said customers located on Docks Creek, Pine Hill Estates and in Spring Valley could expect restored water service between 6 and 7 p.m. The post also stated employees were working to restore water to customers on Buffalo Creek and they could expect the water back on around 9 p.m. Friday.
Attempts to reach Kenova Mayor Tim Bias were unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon.
In a Facebook post Thursday evening, Bias posted he was sorry that water service was not restored Thursday as planned, but employees were doing what they could.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience but had no control over the power outages,” the post states. “We try to do our best, and the city employees are very devoted to giving our customers the best possible service.”
Kenova Water Works was affected by the power outages that began earlier in the week due to snow and ice storms in the area, which resulted in many residents being without water or having to deal with low water pressure. Workers attempted to prepare for the storms by filling storage tanks, hoping they would outlast the bad weather, but the water ran out Wednesday night.
On Thursday, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security provided a temporary power generator to provide some power to the water facility and the water company leased a portable power plant to power the remainder of the facility.
West Virginia American Water is also working to restore water to customers living in Huntington, Salt Rock and Lincoln County areas.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, an American Water news release stated generators were in transit to bolster stations affected by power outages.
The release states using estimated power restoration times from Appalachian Power, American Water estimates customers should have regular running water by Sunday, Feb. 21.
Customers who experience water outages or low water pressure should boil water before using for cleansing or consumption. The release states continued data collection shows no negative impacts to water quality, but boiling water is a safety precaution.