BARBOURSVILLE — A project village officials described as “vital” has been completed in Barboursville, stabilizing Water Street — a heavily trafficked area.
Announced in November 2019, the “Water Street River Bank Stabilization Project of Barboursville,” involving city and federal officials with the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, aimed to fix the road, which was partly closed and in danger of falling into the river.
Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum had said the problems on Water Street posed a major safety issue for the residents and those traveling along the road.
“The completion of this project is a great example of great collaboration and flawless execution,” Tatum said. “The Village and the Corps of Engineers worked tirelessly together and had this project completed in less than a year.”
The effort was estimated to cost about $5 million and was a cost-share project between Barboursville and the federal government.
U.S. Army Capt. Nolan Love with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District, the project’s manager, said it would consist of a series of riverbank stabilization measures.
Tatum said Water Street provides the main source of transportation for that residential area, which consists of approximately 34 homes and is also where a large portion of the school traffic runs through Barboursville.
“This project accomplishes much more than opening a road,” he said. “It is a vital artery to those residents, but it’s also egress and ingress for sanitation as well as emergency services. We are happy to see this completed for the safety and security of our residents.”