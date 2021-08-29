SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Work is underway on a more than $900,000 waterline replacement project in South Point, according to Mayor Jeff Gaskin.
The $918,000 project is being done by Tribute Contracting of South Point, Gaskin said.
The village is borrowing the money through a low-interest loan from the Ohio Environmental Agency, he said.
“We had 14 waterline breaks last year and 12 thus far through this year,” Gaskin said Thursday.
He estimated it costs about $5,000 to make repairs for each break on the waterlines that were installed in 1954 and 1955.
The village is expanding the lines from six inches to eight inches, which also will help fire protection, Gaskin said. This project extends along Park Avenue, 9th Street and Solida Road, he said.
It is the first phase of at least a two-year project that will extend to 2022, Gaskin said.
“We started working on this about two years ago,” Gaskin said.
The work is expected to be finished by the end of the year, he said.
The second phase of the project will extend to County Road 1 beneath the railroad tracks, Gaskin said.
The South Point water system serves about 1,200 homes and another 300 in the Sheridan area.
Once the first phase is completed, South Point will replace sidewalks in the area of the waterline project as part of an $800,000 project with a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation, Gaskin said.
The village hopes to bid out the second phase of the waterline project that will extend from the sewer plant to the train bridge and include new lines along 2nd and 3rd streets, Gaskin said. The project is estimated to cost $1.8 million. The village already has secured a $250,000 state grant and is seeking other grants, he said.
