HUNTINGTON — Deputy Chief Phil Watkins was appointed as the Huntington Police Department’s new chief at Monday’s City Council meeting.
The appoint comes a week after Karl Colder resigned as chief, citing family matters.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 11:57 pm
Watkins was appointed unanimously by the council. Councilman Tyler Bowen was not in attendance.
“Phil Watkins is a man of integrity, a man of experience; he is a man of compassion, but he is a man who is principled,” Mayor Steve Williams told the council.
All council members and community members in the City Council chambers stood up in applause once Watkins was appointed.
“I am like a giddy school boy. I am very excited and just ready to get started,” Watkins told The Herald-Dispatch.
Watkins has been employed at HPD for 24 years and has experience in Criminal Investigations Bureau, the Patrol Bureau and has worked in the Office of Professional Standards.
During his State of the City address Monday night, Williams said the Huntington Police Department will be the highest-paid law enforcement agency in West Virginia in 2023. The department continues to recruit new officers and collect new equipment — with the help of three grants for a total of $357,000 given to HPD in November 2022.
Colder resigned only a little after a year of employment. The New York City native was the first Black police chief in Huntington.
“Out of respect to (Colder) and his family, I will have no further comment,” Williams said Feb. 6, when Colder’s resignation was made effective immediately.
Watkins interviewed for the lead position at the same time as Colder. The deputy chief title, Watkins’s former position, was created after Colder was named chief.
While Colder talked to The Herald-Dispatch a month ago about the dream of a “Smart City,” the goal will continue with Watkins. Colder said the vision is to have cameras located throughout the city and at all businesses.
“We are going to keep moving forward,” Watkins added. He said HPD’s mission will be the same as he steps into the chief position.
Williams spoke Monday about the Smart Cities grant application, in which the city is pursuing a $1 million grant for the 2023 budget.
