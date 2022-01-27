HUNTINGTON — A longtime Huntington police officer was honored Thursday for being the first in a new position for the department.
The Huntington Police Department held a Thursday ceremony to recognize the promotion of Deputy Chief Phil Watkins to his new role. Members of his family and his fellow police officers were present.
“This is a great day for Phil and after 23 years, we’ll now see the exploits of his talents and why he … was named deputy chief,” Chief Karl Colder said to the ceremony guests.
Colder said he carries a card with a list of core values throughout his work. Since coming to know Watkins, the chief said he is a prime example of those values, such as following the rule of law and having respect and passion.
Watkins was appointed as deputy chief by Mayor Steve Williams after the Huntington City Council created the role in November. Colder became chief of the department shortly before the appointment. Both men said they have become good friends since starting their new roles.
Watkins has been part of the Huntington Police Department for 23 years. Since April 2020, he has served as assistant commander of the Criminal Investigations Bureau and manages three detective units that investigate violent crimes, family/juvenile/sexual assault crimes and property crimes.
Richard Kern, the president of the Huntington Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star Lodge 65, also gave remarks Thursday. He spoke about his respect and admiration of Watkins.
“Speaking for myself and the FOP, I can think of no one besides Phil Watkins who has earned the unwavering support and confidence of the officers of the Huntington Police Department,” Kern said. “He holds himself to a standard both professionally and personally that most can only hope to obtain.”
He also is an active member on the Compass Advisory Team, which aims to build resiliency and a growth mindset for stress that first responders experience from exposure to critical incidents.
Watkins will be the department’s first deputy chief. He said the role will allow him to build the department both internally among officers and externally with the department’s relationships within the community.
“I feel that the deputy chief role puts me in a position where I can identify all the needs of our department and it puts me in that position to better every aspect of our department,” he said.
A goal Watkins has as deputy chief is to be a good example for the men and women of the department.
“If I can carry myself in a way that inspires others, then everything else falls into place,” Watkins said. “The goals, the opportunities, the visions — they just present themselves. When everyone is aligning to do things for the right reasons in service to others, the rest of it falls into place.”
Before addressing the crowd gathered at Mountain Health Arena, Williams gave a salute to Watkins in the audience. The mayor said Colder and Watkins bring outside and inside experience to the top of the department. Both men were finalists for the chief position, but the search committee tasked with selecting a chief asked Williams if there was a way to have both men in leadership roles, he said.
“The only way that we can reach the level of performance that this community deserves is to follow the leadership that’s set by these two gentlemen,” Williams said.