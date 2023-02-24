Police chief Phil Watkins receives his badge from Audree Rose Watkins as the City of Huntington and the Huntington Police Department conduct a swearing-in ceremony on Friday at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Phil Watkins, right, is sworn is as Huntington Police Chief by municipal judge Gail Henderson-Staples as the City of Huntington and the Huntington Police Department conduct a swearing-in ceremony on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
People give a standing ovation as the City of Huntington and the Huntington Police Department conduct a swearing-in ceremony for police chief Phil Watkins on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins speaks after taking the oath of office as the City of Huntington and the Huntington Police Department conduct a swearing-in ceremony on Friday at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — One man who waited to hear if he was offered the police chief position in 2021 was sworn in Friday.
Former Deputy Chief of Huntington Police Phil Watkins was sworn in as the new chief in the Mountain Health Arena. His former position was created for him after he applied for the chief position in late 2021, which was given to Karl Colder at the time.
“I am so overwhelmed and grateful for this opportunity. I really appreciate the faith and trust everyone has in me,” Watkins said.
Watkins has been employed at the police department for 24 years and has experience in the Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Patrol Bureau. He has also worked in the Office of Professional Standards.
Colder resigned Feb. 6, effective immediately, due to family matters. The New York City native was the first Black police chief in the city.
Watkins’s wife Allison and their daughter Audree stood beside him when municipal Judge Gail Henderson-Staples swore him in as chief.
Watkins thanked his wife and daughter for their support and his family’s guidance as he accepted the promotion.
“Mom and dad laid a foundation a long time ago,” Watkins said as he began to tear up. He acknowledged the letter of recommendation his daughter wrote on the back of a church pamphlet in October 2021 and gave to Mayor Steve Williams.
“Phil Watkins is a great man in many ways. He’s a wonderful daddy, great police officer, works hard, and loves the Lord,” the letter began. “He knows Huntington like no other. He can make Huntington so much better through the police department. He talks about the Lord no matter where he’s at. ... There’s so many people who look up to my dad which are the people at the police department, the church we go to, and other family members.”
HPD Lt. Mike Chornobay said the “HPD” stands for Honor, Pride and Duty for the officers.
“That word ‘honor’ is what has brought us here today,” Chornobay said. “We’re here to both honor the position of the chief of police — a very vital and crucial position for our city — but more importantly, we’re here to honor the man.
“(Watkins) spent almost 25 years working tirelessly (with) long hours a lot of time,” he continued. “Doing it the right way. Being a policeman’s policeman, that duty is what’s brought him to achieve this position.”
Chornobay said he has had many names for Watkins throughout their relationship. First, a classmate as they studied at Marshall University together, then a coworker at HPD, a friend and then eventually the Godfather of Chornobay’s children — or “Uncle Phil” as one of the young children blurted out during the speech.
Mayor Williams spoke about Watkin’s characteristics and desire to serve the Huntington community Friday.
“Phil, this is your day. But make no mistake about it — it is our day. …particularly the members of the City of Huntington,” Williams said. “You set an example for all of those under your command.”
Just like Huntington City Council stood in ovation Feb. 13 when Watkins was appointed, the same happened Friday as friends, family, and law enforcement applauded the new chief.
