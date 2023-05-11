WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education reviewed its proposed 2023-24 operating budget, with the district’s treasurer stating he tried to be conservative with budget estimates.
During their meeting Tuesday, board members reviewed the proposed $79,380,484 budget for fiscal year 2024.
Treasurer Jeb Ryder told board members and Superintendent Todd Alexander he chose to be cautious with some predictions due increasing costs.
The budget includes $3,915,228 to be reserved for contingencies.
Of the more than $79 million budget, nearly 84%, or $63,247,621 is slated to be used for salaries, substitute personnel costs and employee benefits.
School districts throughout the state are dealing with cost increases for insurance, $2,300 increases for employees and adding extra staff to fulfill Third Grade Success Act requirements to put aides in first grade classrooms beginning in the upcoming school year.
Districtwide utilities and contract services costs make up the next largest percentages of the proposed budget, 3.56% and 2.83% respectively.
The next largest projected costs are for bus expenses and replacements, which are expected to cost approximately $2,252,314. Textbooks are expected to cost $1,253,840 during the year.
The full proposed budget is posted on the Wayne County Schools website for 10-day public comment.
The board is required to approve the budget before May 30, and it expects to review and approve the budget during the May 23 regular meeting.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
