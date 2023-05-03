HUNTINGTON — PSAT scores, college-going rates and absenteeism were the primary discussions at the most recent Wayne County Board of Education meeting.
Data Analyst Nikki Steffy notified the board on April 25 of PSAT scores taken by 10th grade students this year.
According to the data, Spring Valley and Wayne high schools saw a 10 percentage point decrease in the percentage of students who met math and evidenced-based reading and writing benchmarks compared to the 2021-22 school year.
Tolsia High School saw an increase in the percentage of students meeting both benchmarks, going from 9% to 12%.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the numbers were concerning.
“We’re certainly not happy with this data, especially the, you know, the percentage where they’re meeting both benchmarks,” Alexander said. “Even with it being different students, you want to see it being pretty consistent or an uptick and there was a dropoff there, which is discouraging, but as the years proceed here and we get to track this year after year, we’ll start to see patterns and be able to make more sense of it.”
Though 10th grade scores went down, the board has previously discussed the PSAT for eight and ninth grade students taken in the fall, where all schools saw increases in the percentage of students who met both benchmark requirements.
Spring Valley’s percentage of students meeting both benchmarks increased from 18% to 19%, Tolsia High increased from 13% to 15%, and Wayne High jumped from 13% to 23%, the same as the state’s average.
College-going rates in the district are also increasing, Steffy told the board. Steffy reviewed data for the 2022 school year comparing it to the state college-going rate, 46%.
Spring Valley High saw a 1 percentage point increase, bringing the total percentage of students attending college upon graduation to 48%. Wayne High stayed consistent compared to the 2020-21 school year at 34%. Tolsia High School, on the other hand, jumped from 35% of students attending college after graduation in 2021 to 44% in 2022.
Absenteeism is also reviewed during Steffy’s monthly presentations. For April, 32.85% of students were deemed chronically absent, or have missed more than 10% of school days regardless of excused absences.
Wayne County Schools have averaged around 32% of students being chronically absent since January. Steffy previously told The Wayne County News the district hopes to return to pre-pandemic chronic absenteeism rates, which hovered around 20-25%.
While 32% of students being chronically absent is higher than the district would like, she said it is still positive data compared to the 52.58% of students deemed chronically absent at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
In other business:
- Alexander gave a construction update and said the Tolsia High School auxiliary gym work continues, with crews currently working on plumbing. A plumbing project for multiple schools throughout the county adding new bathroom fixtures is expected to be completed by the end of the school year. Renovations to Buffalo Middle School special education classrooms to add restrooms are also ongoing.
- Winners of the Regional Math Field Day, Young Writers Contest, West Virginia State Social Studies Fair and S.C.O.R.E.S. were recognized at Spring Valley High School during the meeting.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 8 at the Board of Education Office in Wayne.