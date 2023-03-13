WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education recently approved next year’s school calendar.
During their Feb. 28 meeting, the board members approved the 2023-24 school year calendar with students marked to start school Thursday, Aug. 24 and tentatively finish school Thursday, June 6.
Faculty Senate will meet Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, beginning students’ winter break. Curriculum development will take place Jan. 2, 2024, and students will return to school Jan. 3, 2024.
Students will also have off the week Nov. 20-24, 2023, for the Thanksgiving holiday, and spring break will occur April 1-5, 2024.
The full calendar can be found on the Wayne County Schools website.
The board also approved a new four-year contract with Superintendent Todd Alexander. Alexander was first selected as Wayne County Schools Superintendent in 2017, and Board President Missy Perry Hall said he has been a positive addition to the district.
“He’s been a wonderful asset to the county. He’s a great leader,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of great things happen and we hope to continue that in the future.”
Data analyst Nikki Steffy reviewed monthly absenteeism data during the board meeting and told board members that as of February, 32.13% of students and 19.71% of district staff were deemed chronically absent.
Chronic absenteeism is when a student has missed more than 10% of instructional school days regardless of having excused or unexcused absences.
For the 2021-22 school year, about 53% of students were deemed chronically absent by the end of the school year. Alexander said when the board reviewed data during the second semester last year, absenteeism rates remained stable through the end of the year.
Alexander said he hopes if the number of chronically absent students and staff does not decrease before the end of this school year, that it at least stays close to the current roughly 32%, as that would still be a significant improvement from last year.
“We’d like to be about 25%, I think that’s about the state average, but (Nikki Steffy) is right, it’s a significant improvement,” he said. “Hopefully it holds steady. Last year it held steady, you know, what we were at the early in the second semester we ended the year at, so hopefully it holds steady.”
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Board of Education Office in Wayne.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
