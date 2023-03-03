The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Image.jpeg

Twenty-four Wayne County freshmen received more than $1,000 for their post-graduation plans this week.

 Submitted photo

WAYNE — Twenty-four Wayne County Schools freshmen received more than $1,000 for their post-graduation plans, the Wayne County Board of Education announced Tuesday.

As part of the $50,000 donation from the Michael and Catherine Lewis Foundation, $25,000 was divided up between the freshmen to be put toward their post-secondary education. The additional $25,000 will be distributed to eighth grade Wayne County Pledge recipients later this year.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you