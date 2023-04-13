The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Todd Alexander is Superintendent for Wayne County Schools.

WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education approved Reduction in Force personnel items Tuesday, but the superintendent said he expects those affected to return for the new school year.

“Since 2017, there’s only been a couple times where people did not end up with a full-time job by the start of the next school year,” Superintendent Todd Alexander said. “We can’t guarantee it, but past experience tells you that by the start of the year, we’ll have almost everybody if not everybody that’s been affected by this process, we’ll have them placed somewhere within the school district.”

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

