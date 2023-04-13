WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education approved Reduction in Force personnel items Tuesday, but the superintendent said he expects those affected to return for the new school year.
“Since 2017, there’s only been a couple times where people did not end up with a full-time job by the start of the next school year,” Superintendent Todd Alexander said. “We can’t guarantee it, but past experience tells you that by the start of the year, we’ll have almost everybody if not everybody that’s been affected by this process, we’ll have them placed somewhere within the school district.”
Tuesday’s personnel matters listed 13 professional personnel for termination ahead of the 2023-24 school year and one service employee.
When making decisions about reducing personnel, the board has to take into consideration the number of positions the West Virginia Department of Education approves, which is based on enrollment.
According to enrollment data from ZoomWV, 6,999 students were enrolled in Wayne County Schools in the 2017-18 school year. For the 2022-23 school year, the number of enrolled students has dropped to 6,222. Enrollment numbers are taken at the beginning of the school year and do not account for transfers throughout the school year.
When the district exceeds the allotted number of employees covered by state funding, Alexander said the district has to pay for the employees from local sources.
“We carry a number of positions over formula,” he said. “We’re roughly 75 positions over formula on the service side and roughly 50 positions over formula on the professional side, and those are positions that we pay for out of local funds.”
While the board officially approved the abolishment of 22 professional positions and 10 service personnel positions, they also created nine professional and four service positions.
Alexander said these decisions are often based on enrollment fluctuations. For example, among the abolished positions were one first grade and one third grade teacher positions, but a second grade teacher and fourth grade teacher positions were created to account for classroom sizes.
Alexander said personnel makes up approximately 80% of the school district’s annual budget, and district officials have to take into consideration other necessary expenses.
Recently, school districts were notified of expected increases for their liability insurance premium increases with the Board of Risk and Insurance Management, or BRIM, as well as increases in cost for PEIA insurance.
With the passage of HB2024, which approved a $2,300 increase for teachers, school service personnel and West Virginia State Police employees, the board also has to cover the pay raise for the personnel over the state’s formulated allotment.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
