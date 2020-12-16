WAYNE — Following conversations with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Wayne County Board of Education members decided to postpone their decision to transition students to a four-day, in-person school week until COVID-19 numbers decrease.
“Having talked with the health department with more updated projections, they are projecting that the map metrics and the COVID numbers are going to result in us being in remote learning for an extended period of time, possibly even extended into February,” Superintendent Todd Alexander said.
“The evidence across the state shows that schools are not contributing to community spread. So if it is possible that we can go back into in-school learning, I do think it would be possible for us to do four days of in-person instruction.”
Alexander said students will eventually transition to more in-person days a week, but it will not begin Jan. 11, the date BOE members had originally planned to start bringing students back for four days a week.
Instead, the members will watch the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county and will push for four-day school weeks when they will be able to be in person more consistently than the first semester.
In the first 12 weeks of school in Wayne County, the color metric system only allowed students to attend in-person classes six weeks. In addition, the county was unable to have in-person classes for three consecutive weeks.
Alexander said when it is safer, BOE members are in favor of transitioning to a four-day, in-person schedule in order to provide the most and best possible educational instruction time. Alexander said the members want to give students a chance to have as many in-person instructional days as possible.
“There’s a general consensus (between BOE members) that it’s very important that we get in as many in-person instructional days as possible between now and the end of the year,” he said. “Across the nation, schools have seen students struggling with virtual instruction, so we want to get them back here in person so they can hopefully get all the help they need and hopefully be in a better spot by the end of the year.”
After reviewing results from a survey sent to parents of Wayne County students, the board members saw that a significant number of parents who currently have their children enrolled in the two-day model would transition them to all virtual learning if the county went to a four-day model, but the county would still have a majority of students enrolled in in-person classes.
The survey received 2,449 responses, which Alexander said was a decent number because with 6,400 students, parents could have multiple children in multiple schools and decide to only fill out one survey. He did say the numbers could not be considered scientific because anyone had access to the survey since it was published on the Wayne County Schools website.
Of the 2,449 responses, 1,883 came from parents who said their children are currently enrolled in the blended, two-day schedule. In addition, 449 of those surveys stated parents would transition their students to fully virtual schedules if the schools transition to the four-day model.
This would mean that while the current semester has had 68% of the Wayne County student population as part of the in-person schedule, it would drop to 58.5% in the spring.
That 58.5% also includes a transition of 459 students who are currently enrolled in the fully virtual schedule to the four-day, in-person schedule, according to survey results.
BOE President Joann Hurley said she understands the number of COVID-19 cases after the holidays could prevent students from attending in-person classes, but she thinks students should be brought back as soon as possible.
“I think we need to get our kids back in as soon as we can because so many of them are beginning to dislike school now,” she said. “They feel like it’s too much work, they’re sleeping half the day and staying up all night, they are just having a really hard time. So we need to get them back, but I know we still have to be safe about it, too.”
When students are able to transition to the four-day, in-person school week, board members decided they will bring back grades K-2, 6 and 12 the first week, 3-4, 7 and 9 the second week and everyone will be in four-day classes by the third week, if the color-coded metrics map allows.