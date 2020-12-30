WAYNE — All teachers, staff and contracted employees in the Wayne County school system will soon have the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they choose, Wayne County Board of Education members said during their regularly scheduled meeting Dec. 22.
“We received an email (from the state Department of Education) that indicates they are going to expand who the vaccinations are available to, so not just teachers,” Superintendent Todd Alexander said. “Those vaccinations will be available to county board members, substitute teachers, which is very important, substitute service personnel and any contracted employees.”
Alexander told board members that he is expecting the Moderna vaccine will be available to Wayne County teachers in the near future, and it is expected that employees age 50 and older will receive the first round of allotted vaccines.
Teachers were sent a survey from the state education department asking if they would want to receive the vaccine, according to Alexander.
He said he wants to compile a list of the staff members who declined the vaccine, stating he would want to follow up with them in the future to see if anyone had changed their minds.
Staff members at the state Department of Education also want the board members to find out if anyone who was supposed to receive the survey in an email regarding the vaccine did not receive it so they can reach out to them, Alexander said.
Board members clarified that no staff member would be required to receive the vaccine at this time, and Alexander said a decision for requirement would most likely be left to the state education department.
Beyond COVID-19 vaccine availability, board members discussed the college-going rate of Wayne County Schools students.
According to data compiled from the 2019 academic year, 50.4% of Wayne County’s high school graduates of 2019 went on to higher educational institutions, which includes four-year colleges, two-year programs and vocational training.
Alexander said 50.4% is not as bad as it could be, comparing the number to the state’s average of 50.5%, but he wants to work harder to show students there are multiple opportunities after high school.
“What’s important is, and what we have to consider is, for students to have true economic opportunity, advanced education is important,” he said. “And advanced education, it doesn’t have to be four years of college — whether it’s vocational training or whatever, it’s important.”
Alexander said schools can also encourage two-year programs to students.
Board President Missy Hall said Wayne County has a slight advantage with their location, which could allow public schools to work with two-year programs and community colleges in the area.
“Especially in our area, we have the opportunity to partner with some other institutions for our students,” Hall said. “There’s MCTC (Mountwest Community & Technical College), Ashland Community (& Technical) College — there’s plenty of two-year programs we could work with.”