WAYNE — Wayne County Board of Education members and Superintendent Todd Alexander continued discussions over the county’s possible transition to four-day in-person school weeks for the second semester at a meeting Monday evening.
Alexander said he and staff members sent out surveys to about 4,900 parents of Wayne County students Monday asking how they would react if the schools transitioned from the blended two-day in-person schooling to four-day in-person schooling. The survey asks if parents would switch their children to completely virtual learning or if they would keep the children enrolled in in-person classes.
The survey also asks if the children ride a bus currently for in-person schooling and if they would continue to do so if they had to for four days a week instead of two. Alexander said this question is included to give the BOE members an idea of how many students they would have on the buses so they can start working on how to safely get everyone to school.
Alexander said the main motivation for wanting students to move to a four-day in-person schedule is because the county is not seeing evidence of COVID-19 spread through the school systems, yet there have been multiple weeks the students are out of school anyways.
“You know we aren’t seeing spread in the schools, so having students in the classroom isn’t the problem,” he said. “But right now we’re already on the two-and-two model and we’ve still been out of school for so many, five or six, weeks. So if we’re going to be out of school and virtual anyways we might as well be in person as much as we can and use that time as best as we can.”
The survey is available on the Wayne County schools web page, and Alexander said they can discuss results at the next BOE meeting set for 6 p.m. Dec. 8. He said the last time he sent out surveys to parents in October asking how they feel about transitioning to four-day in-person weeks, he got more than 2,000 responses, and he expects a similar number of responses this time.