WAYNE — While enrollment for Wayne County Schools’ virtual learning program is down for the 2022-23 school year, the superintendent said funds could be used to develop synchronous learning and other programs for students.
During a meeting June 28, Superintendent Todd Alexander told the Wayne County Board of Education that 38 students signed up for the virtual learning program for the upcoming school year.
While numbers are expected to rise slightly, Alexander said the funding set aside would be used to develop ways students could log into live classes.
“They have hybrid synchronous classes where you have kids that are in class for the regular day, you know, just like we went to school, but then you also have some kids joining that class virtually as well, and we think that that’s the model that we should be looking at as we go forward,” Alexander said.
In order to create an efficient and accessible virtual program, Alexander said schools would come up with a master schedule so students may have classes from teachers at multiple schools.
One million dollars was set aside and is available to develop the virtual education, and will be available for the next two years.
Alexander said for the 2022-23 school year, teachers who take on extra students with synchronous learning would earn an extra $3,018 for the first five students and $201.20 per additional student. Classes with capacity requirements would factor virtual students into the number of students per teacher.
The board also has a partnership with an online learning program in case extra staffing is needed for virtual courses, Alexander said.
While developing synchronous learning, Alexander said the board would like to develop other virtual programs for homebound students and students in alternative schooling, and even expand access to advanced high school courses.
“We were planning a virtual school for our high school students prior to even hearing the word ‘COVID,’ ” he said. “And what we wanted to do was take our most rigorous classes that might only be offered at one school site and offer it at all three high schools so that our kids have more opportunity, so we want to continue to develop that.”
Timelines for developing the extra virtual programs were not discussed during the June 28 meeting, but Alexander said more information will be made available as plans and budgets are developed and brought to the board for approval.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Board of Education office.