WAYNE — A former candidate is seeking legal action against the Wayne County Republican Executive Committee, claiming actions to replace former Del. Derrick Evans violated the law.
Jason Stephens, a former Republican candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates for the 19th District, is asking the West Virginia Supreme Court to stop the “improper and illegal” replacement of Evans, according to a prepared statement from Stephens.
Stephens claims that after the Wayne County committee violated procedures to replace Evans — who resigned after he was charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol with a mob of Donald Trump supporters Jan. 6 — the West Virginia State Republican Executive Committee intervened to correct the situation, but ultimately ended up violating protocol as well.
The statement says that when the state committee conducted interviews for a replacement for Evans, two of the selection committee members were ineligible, making the list they submitted void.
Stephens’ statement also says he hopes Gov. Jim Justice will appoint him as the new delegate since he ran for the position in the general election, whereas Justice’s delegate choice, Josh Booth, and other nominated candidates did not.
“I would hope the Governor will then appoint the only person that the citizens of Wayne County actually voted for,” the statement said.
Stephens lost to Evans and Democrat Ric Griffith in the 2020 general election for the two-member House of Delegates district, securing 4,192 votes compared to Evans’ 8,227 and Griffith’s 5,520.
Evans resigned Jan. 9 after facing federal charges related to his participation in illegally entering the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.
The Wayne County Republican Executive Committee on Jan. 14 filed a list of potential candidates for the delegate seat to Justice’s office, listing Mark Ross, Chad Shaffer and Jay Marcum as qualified candidates.
Chairman Jeff Maynard on Jan. 25 filed a petition with the state Supreme Court asking that they force Justice to follow the law after the state Republican Executive Committee conducted a second round of interviews and submitted a new list Jan. 22, replacing Marcum with Booth, vice president of Highway Safety Inc.
Justice announced Jan. 28 he had chosen Booth to fill the delegate seat, but the Supreme Court blocked Booth from any legislative activity until the court announces a decision on the case.
The court is set to hear oral arguments in the case Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Stephens is represented by Abe Saad and Hoyt Glazer of Glazer Saad Anderson LC.
Attempts to reach Stephens and Saad for comment were unsuccessful by press time Thursday.