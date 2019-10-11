CHARLESTON — The October meeting of the Kanawha Valley Civil War Roundtable will feature a program by Wayne County historian Robert Thompson, who will present “Z.D. Ramsdell: Southern Yankee” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Dunbar Public Library. The program is free and open to the public.
Ramsdell in 1858 moved his family to Ceredo, Virginia, where an abolitionist colony had been established the previous year. He was active in the community and local politics, joining the Union Army. His home, built in 1858, still stands in Ceredo and has recently been renovated and turned into a museum.
The Kanawha Valley Civil War Roundtable promotes the study of Civil War history in West Virginia and its lasting effects on society and the preservation of the state’s Civil War sites and artifacts for future generations. Membership is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about the Civil War.