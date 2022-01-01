WAYNE — Renovations for the Wayne County Schools bus garage will include bays to hold 90-passenger buses and a new underside cleaning system.
Construction is set to begin in spring 2022, Superintendent Todd Alexander said at the Dec. 21 Wayne County Board of Education meeting, and while the renovation will not be seen and appreciated by all students and staff in the county, it will be a major upgrade for the facility.
“Right now, our largest buses don’t fit in the garage, or if they do, the door can’t be closed,” Alexander said. “This will allow all of our biggest buses to fit inside with the garage closed and will have significant benefits for the individuals working there.”
The facility will extend the garage building to allow more buses inside and office space repairs. There will also be an undercarriage cleaning system, which Alexander said will help remove mud and salt from snow-treated roads that have gotten onto the buses and can help prevent rusting.
Alexander said the facility is expected to be completed before students return for the 2022-23 school year.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Wayne High School.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
