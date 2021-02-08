The WVU Wayne County Extension Service staff began distributing hand-washing lesson kits to elementary students last week after receiving a donation from a local foundation.
Julie Tritz, assistant director for the WVU Wayne County Extension Service, said her office received a donation of more than $5,000 to help demonstrate the importance of effective hand washing to students in kindergarten through fifth grades by providing kits with information about germs and cleanliness.
“Handwashing is important because it keeps ourselves clean, and it protects us and others,” Tritz said. “Teachers will be able to teach a lesson about the importance of hand washing, how long to wash their hands and the specific times children should wash their hands.”
The kits come with informational items such as posters, stickers and a handwashing manual, as well as fake germ gel and a black light for students to test how well they wash their hands after learning about how to wash properly.
“Students will have a lesson that teaches them how to properly wash their hands and then they will have an opportunity to apply what they’ve learned with the gel,” Tritz said. “It’s really going to demonstrate to students how well they wash their hands.”
The lotion, from GloGerm, will be applied to hands and then students will be able to go wash their hands how they are taught through the lessons and materials. After washing, students can use the blacklight to see how many fake germs are left.
Wayne County Extension Service staff distributed the handwashing kits they put together for every student in grades K-5, and they were able to provide 134 students with materials.
Tritz said they chose to focus on elementary students because younger students may need reminders of the importance of washing hands correctly.
“We wanted to target the elementary students first because we believe that hand washing is a skill and a behavior they are working on at that grade level,” she said. “It just goes over some of that information and common knowledge that we adults know, but kids are still learning at those ages.”
Extension staff dropped off the kits to principals of each elementary school in Wayne County.
The principals will then distribute the kits to teachers, who will then pass them out to students.
Tritz said she and other staff members Lisa Bell and Evan Wilson also recorded videos to help the students learn about washing hands correctly.
Tritz will send out links to the videos to the teachers, and students have three books in their kits that they can follow along to while listen to Tritz, Bell or Wilson read.
With the variety of materials, students will be able to learn through listening, reading and hands-on activities.