20220327 firestations 02.jpg
The Westmoreland Fire Station is pictured on March 23 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington neighborhood is a step closer to building a new fire station.

The Wayne County Commission approved the release of $500,000 in county excess levy funds for the construction of a new fire station in Westmoreland, Mayor Steve Williams said in an update to Huntington City Council members Monday night.

