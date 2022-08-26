HUNTINGTON — A Huntington neighborhood is a step closer to building a new fire station.
The Wayne County Commission approved the release of $500,000 in county excess levy funds for the construction of a new fire station in Westmoreland, Mayor Steve Williams said in an update to Huntington City Council members Monday night.
Williams said the new facility will be in the 3200 block of Piedmont Road. The City Council approved the purchase of the land last year.
Vacant buildings on the property were abated for asbestos and demolished. The city’s Public Works Department will clear trees from the site in October.
An architectural and engineering request for qualifications walkthrough was scheduled for firms Wednesday morning. The groundbreaking is projected to be held in July 2023.
“We absolutely are proud of our partnership with the Westmoreland Fire Committee and the partnership with the Wayne County Commission and thank them for their support on this project,” Williams said.
Carol Boster, who is a member of the Westmoreland Fire Levy Committee, thanked several parties involved, including Cindy Chandler, the chairwoman of the committee, Williams and the City Council at the end of Monday’s meeting.
