HUNTINGTON — The 2019 Wayne County Fair is set for July 30 to Aug. 3 with an assortment of fun and family-friendly events, such as an open mic challenge, a concert by the Perry Sisters and a cruise-in featuring cars, motorcycles and emergency services vehicles, all scheduled to take place at Camden Park in Huntington.
Patrons might notice a change in price of general admission this year as the Wayne County Fair Board has introduced new, cheaper prices for the 2019 event.
"We're really happy to get going with the fair this year, but we are especially thrilled about our new pricing available this year. It's just $5 to get in the door, and that will allow you access to anything except for the rides," said Fair President Ed Layman.
General admission is $5 per person. An all-day ride bracelet is an additional $10. Parking is free. Gates open at noon each day; rides start at 1 p.m.
The price cut comes after Layman said people expressed displeasure with paying a higher general admission price ($17) in years past to get in the door even though they weren't riding the rides, but attending 4-H events or musical performances instead. Layman said lower costs this year could lead to record numbers.
"We're looking forward to seeing how this works out. Camden Park management has been super easy to work with. I can't say enough good about them going along with some of our ideas and working with us to make things a little more accessible this year," Layman said. "If we're blessed with good weather, I think we have a really good chance of seeing some record crowds come out.
"For $5, you can't go wrong."
Each day will feature a variety of entertainment.
On Monday, July 29, the night before the fair's opening, the public is encouraged to bring their canned food, quilts, homemade crafts and vegetables to Camden Park from 4 to 8 p.m. to enter in the Open Exhibit competition. These will be on display for the public starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
The fair kicks off with Opening Ceremonies at 5 p.m. Tuesday. This will be followed by a performance of Thundertones at 5:30 p.m., Shaboom at 6 p.m. and the Open Mic Challenge at 6:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, July 31, Action Packed Wrestling starts at 7 p.m. Bobby Maynard's School of Music will kick off Thursday's entertainment at 5 p.m., followed by Bobby Maynard & Breakdown at 7 p.m. Also Thursday, Aug. 1, is the 4-H Livestock Show & Sale, which starts at 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2, features the Faithful Believers at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Perry Sisters at 7:30 p.m. As a special event Friday evening, there will be a popup farmers market in the parking lot at Camden Park. Admission is not required to attend this event.
Children's games are scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, and feature classic competitions like sack races, bubble gum blowing, three-leg race, egg toss, watermelon seed spitting and a water balloon toss.
The fair concludes Saturday with musical performances from Chase Jobe at 12:30 p.m., Brock Thompson at 2:30 p.m., Ducain at 4:30 p.m., Traci Ann Stanley at 6:30 p.m. and Yesteryear Rock & Roll Oldies Show at 8 p.m. The final day also features a cruise-in car show that runs from noon to 5 p.m. Those wanting to register can do so upon arrival, beginning at 10 a.m. Registration is $10 per vehicle.
For complete fair details, visit http://waynecountyfair-wv.com/, email waynecountyfairwv@gmail.com or call 304-272-6839.