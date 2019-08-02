0802_fair_01_00188.jpg
Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch Twelve-year-old Isabell Kelly, right, and 12-year-old Kaitlynn Wagner splash down on the log ride as guests attend the Wayne County Fair on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Camden Park in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON - Summer fun in the Tri-State area isn't over just yet as the 2019 Wayne County Fair is officially underway at Camden Park in Huntington and people around the area are wasting no time in enjoying all the fair and the park have to offer this year.

For the King family, who had planned to visit the park anyway, the fair came as an added bonus. Parents John and Jennifer had brought their two kids along Wednesday to take in the sights and sounds of Camden Park for the first time.

"You know we haven't been to Camden Park in so many years, so to get to bring our kids down here is kind of like a trip down memory lane for us," John King said.

In addition to traditional Camden Park entertainment, there are a variety of vendors and exhibit halls set up for this week's fair, that combined with picture perfect afternoon weather for the fair's first two days created an environment the whole family can enjoy.

"We're really enjoying the atmosphere around the park," Jennifer King said. "It was a beautiful day and we're glad we came down to enjoy it."

The park is open daily from noon to 10 p.m. General admission is $5 per person. An all-day ride bracelet is an additional $10. Parking is free. Gates open at noon each day; rides start at 1 p.m.

For complete fair details, visit http://waynecountyfair-wv.com/, email waynecountyfairwv@gmail.com or call 304-272-6839.

