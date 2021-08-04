WAYNE — The Wayne County Fair is underway, with a variety of events planned now through the end of the week.
The fair officially kicked off Saturday, July 31, with the Wayne County Fair Pageant, where little misses and misters from babies to teens engaged in some friendly competition for awards.
The fair opens to the public today with a little something for everyone, according to Assistant Director of the Wayne County WVU Extension Service office Julie Tritz.
Vendors and exhibits will also be available during the event.
Opening night will include a welcome ceremony featuring Robert Thompson at 5:30 p.m. followed by contemporary Christian performers Painted Skies hitting the stage as part of the ELM Entertainment Series at 6:30 p.m.
On Thursday, bluegrass performer Bobby Maynard will perform a student concert at 5 p.m. and another concert at 7:30 p.m.
The 4-H Livestock Show and Auction will begin at 6 p.m., and the rides at Camden Park will also start at 6.
Gates will open at noon Friday, with rides starting at 1 p.m. Children’s games will be available during the afternoon and evening leading up to a performance by Walter DeBarr.
On Saturday, the final fair day, gates will open and rides will begin at noon.
An ELM Entertainment Series open mic competition will also be available with winners competing at 5 p.m. Children’s games will be available again throughout the afternoon, and the fair will close out with another performance by Rock with Yesteryear.
