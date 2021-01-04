WAYNE — The Wayne County Commissioners wrapped up the last meeting of the year by giving more than $10,000 to the Wayne County Health Department to avoid wasting even a single dollar of 2020 relief funds.
“With everything they’ve done this year, I don’t think there’s a better place that money could go,” Commission President Bob Pasley said. “And, I don’t want to waste a penny of that money, so let’s just give the rest to them.”
After receiving funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s Community Development Block Grant, commission members have worked to distribute the money to departments in need — including fire departments, EMS employees and others.
The state-awarded funds did not have many guidelines on how they needed to be spent, meaning counties were given discretion as to the best use of the money, but there was a requirement that the funds needed to be spent by the end of 2020.
Commissioners announced Dec. 28 the remaining balance of the grant, expected to be $10,919.93, would be allotted to the health department.
Commissioner Jeff Maddox said he is happy to be able to spend all of the funding received to help the community and not let anything go to waste.
“I would rather have a balance of negative 1 cent by the end of the year than send any money back that we didn’t use,” Maddox said. “So, it’s a real good thing we’re able to do this and able to give back to them for everything they have done.”
In addition to funding, commissioners discussed road conditions in the county and how community members handled the snow last week.
911 Director BJ Willis said there were multiple calls on Christmas Eve, but the different departments handled every situation well.
“Despite everything, our fire departments did a great job — all of them,” Willis said. “We had two dispatchers, and they were swamped, but they were calm on the radio, everyone kept cool heads and we made it through.”
Willis also told commissioners he is expecting to receive more of COVID-19 vaccines this week for EMS and fire personnel who are interested. Law enforcement officers will have an opportunity to receive the vaccine soon as well, he added.