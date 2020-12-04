PRICHARD, W.Va. — A gunman was killed following a shootout with police in Wayne County.
Randy Ward, 34, of Wayne County, was killed after police say he fired a rifle at officers following a standoff in the 1000 block of Whites Creek Road that lasted nearly two hours.
West Virginia State Police 1st Sgt. G.N. Losh said troopers responded to a domestic disturbance call early Friday morning.
“Once on scene, troopers learned that the suspect had fled the immediate area and a search began for him,” Losh said. “It was reported that a weapon was involved in the domestic disturbance incident.”
Losh said troopers, Wayne County deputies and Kenova Police Department officers got involved in the search and located Ward inside a camper near the home.
“They made contact with the suspect inside the camper and tried several time to get him to come out,” Losh said. “The conversations weren’t going well. He was responding in a violent manner towards our troopers who were trying to talk him into coming out and putting the gun down, but that just wasn’t the case. It’s not what he decided to do.”
Losh said the initial investigation appears to show that Ward may have shot an AK-style rifle at police.
“A threat was made towards the officers and law enforcement ended up firing at the suspect and he is deceased,” he said.
No officers were injured in the shooting. No other injuries were reported and Losh said he didn’t believe there was any type of hostage situation inside the camper.
“We are still talking to witnesses and the family involved in the incident,” Losh said. “We have our crime scene team still here going over everything. The investigation remains ongoing.”
Losh said all the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
“At this point, I am not sure how many officers were involved, but it was more than one,” he said.
Austin Blake lives two houses down from the scene of the shooting and said his mother had called to tell him to stay inside his home because there was a standoff situation with a gunman and police.
“My neighbor called me after that, then we heard gunshots,” he said.
Blake said he heard what sounded like at least 30 gunshots.
“It was unexpected on a Friday morning,” he said. “This is normally a pretty quiet area and normally not a whole lot goes on.”
Timothy and Brooklyn Hall live about a mile down the road and said they were shocked to hear about the incident.
“I have lived out here my whole life and nothing like this has ever happened before,” Brooklyn Hall said. “There are so many wonderful families and older people that live around here. This is a great neighborhood.”
The couple has two young daughters, but said they were not concerned for their safety.
“We had gone to Walmart,” Timothy Hall said. “So we weren't around when the shooting happened. This is a great area to live and I think this was just a shocking and tragic thing that’s never happened before around here. This never happens around here.”