HUNTINGTON — Steven Ferguson, 40, of Wayne County, was sentenced July 31 to nine months in prison for being a prohibited person while possessing ammunition, according to a news release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

On Feb. 2, 2018, a Huntington police officer on patrol observed a black Dodge truck stuck in the mud in Rotary Park in Huntington. The officer observed two occupants in the vehicle.

After observing and securing a large machete and a hunting knife, Ferguson told the officer a bag contained ammunition. Ferguson was prohibited from possessing the ammunition under federal law because of a 2012 misdemeanor domestic battery 2nd offense conviction in Cabell County Magistrate Court.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor handled the prosecution of the case.

