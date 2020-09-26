Essential reporting in volatile times.

school map.jpg
Courtesy of West Virginia Department of Education

Wayne County moves to ‘orange’ on school map

HUNTINGTON — Students who attend public school in Wayne County will move to remote learning for the upcoming week after the county was designated orange on West Virginia’s color-coded alert system.

Being designated orange signals that heightened community transmission is happening within the county. Students are required to attend classes remotely, while extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only.

The only other orange county on Saturday’s map released by the West Virginia Department of Education was Kanawha. No counties were marked red, the highest risk level.

Cabell County was designated green, which means schools will operate on blended and virtual model schedules, although Huntington East Middle School and Milton Middle School will continue with remote and virtual learning following positive cases of COVID-19 at those schools.

