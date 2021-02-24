DUNLOW, W.Va. — As approximately 7,000 Wayne County residents remained without power as of Tuesday, fire stations and community centers continue to provide warmth and a place to sleep for those who don’t feel safe at home.
“Because of the ice storms, our fire departments received several calls to rescue people that were trapped in their homes due to trees falling on the power lines,” said Randy Chapman, assistant chief of the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department. “After the power went out and the temperatures were dropping, we started bringing in people who needed a warm place to stay.”
Following the ice and snow storms from recent weeks, multiple centers have been assisting those in need, including the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, the Lawrence County Community Center and the Dunlow Community Center.
These centers have housed families from throughout the county and have provided transportation to help people get to a warming center if they did not have a vehicle or could not drive due to poor road conditions.
Chapman said the assistance has been a huge community effort, as his department received assistance from fire departments and volunteer fire departments from surrounding areas as well as West Virginia State Police, the state Fire Marshal’s Office, the Division of Highways and more.
The Wayne VFD station housed individuals for about five days, but Chapman said they decided to transfer remaining residents to the Dunlow Community Center on Sunday due to the increased space and resources available at the community center.
The American Red Cross provided cots and ready-to-eat meals for those staying at the station, Chapman said.
Bill Likens, director of outreach ministries at the Cabwaylingo Presbyterian Chapel and manager of the Dunlow Community Center, said anyone who needs help is always welcome to stay at the center, especially when temperatures are low and health is at risk.
Likens said while power has been restored for some, he and his family will remain at the community center due to changing restoration time estimates and the possible need for people to use the center for shelter. Appalachian Power released a statement estimating the majority of customers will have power restored by 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.
Sarah Elliott-Blankenship said she lives around Lost Creek and has been without power since the first ice storm Feb. 11.
Elliott-Blankenship said she had to walk to the Lawrence County Community Center in Louisa, Kentucky, because she was without power and does not have a vehicle. During her walk, she said she started experiencing hypothermia.
After a brief stay at Three Rivers Medical Center, Elliott-Blankenship was transferred to the Wayne VFD and then to Dunlow, and she said she is grateful the community was willing to help her.
“People were more than willing to help me; they took me to the hospital so I could get the feeling back in my toes,” Elliott-Blankenship said. “Every warming center I have been in, they have given us hospitality and done the best they could do with what they have.”
Elliott-Blankenship said her only wish was that more people knew about the centers because she is worried the power outages and limited cellphone service could have people staying in their cold homes without knowledge of available help.
Chapman said he understands there are still people without power, but everyone is working as hard as they can to help anyone in need.
“I have to give praise to our members here because they have nonstop worked — everything from the first calls about the storm, to keeping the heat on here for people who came here, to keeping our equipment going because we had an ice storm and a major catastrophe, but we still had our everyday business, too,” he said.
Anyone needing a place to stay while waiting for power restoration can contact their local fire department, and Chapman and Likens said someone would be able to assist to make sure they are safe.