WAYNE — Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander is looking into potential solar energy projects for some Wayne County schools, he said during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
Alexander said he has met with representatives from Solar Holler, a Wayne County-based solar energy company, and a Virginia-based company to discuss implementing solar panels on some schools in the district.
While the conversations have only recently begun, Alexander told the board it could be a good opportunity for some schools.
“At this point it does sound really promising and like something we might want at our schools,” he said. “It’ll only work at certain schools depending on their location and how much sunlight comes in, but there are some interesting opportunities.”
No decision has been made whether to go forward with the project, and Alexander said he would bring all new information to the board members before a decision has been made.
He also stated he can try to arrange for a solar company representative to attend a future board meeting to answer any questions and address concerns.
The board responded positively to the idea.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.