WAYNE — Wayne County Schools and Prestera Center were recognized Tuesday for their continued efforts to prevent vaping and educate students on the dangers of vaping and nicotine products.

Wayne High School welcomed representatives from Soter Technologies and IT services and consulting company ICAS Tuesday morning for the school district and Prestera Center to receive the Soteria National Leadership Award.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

