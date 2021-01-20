WAYNE — The Wayne County school district reopened its doors to students Tuesday, and Superintendent Todd Alexander said he hopes the rest of the year can be more consistent than the first half.
“Consistency — we hope to use the two-and-two model to be more consistent with our teaching and having our students in the classroom,” Alexander said.
After spending nine weeks out of the classroom, which included both Thanksgiving and winter breaks, students went back to school Tuesday and are participating in the blended model of learning once again.
The transition back to in-person schooling comes after the West Virginia Department of Education announced that counties were not permitted to offer remote-only instruction and must have students in person at least two days a week.
Alexander said the first day went well, and many teachers were happy to have their students back in the classroom.
He said he understands there has been apprehension to return to in-person teaching from parents and teachers, but the Board of Education members chose the blended two-day in-person/three-day virtual learning schedule, with groups of students attending either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday of each week to make sure students and staff can follow safety guidelines.
“If you look at studies and the recommendations from the state, they are saying schools are safe when you follow all of the mitigation strategies, and the big one for us is seeing if we can socially distance within the classroom. With the two-and-two model, we know we can.”
Masks are required for grades 3 through 12, and they are being strongly encouraged for Pre-K to grade 2 students as well. Even though there have been occasional incidents where people do not want to wear a mask while on school property, there have been no significant issues with students and staff following the mask mandate, Alexander said.
Alexander said the county is continuing to receive COVID-19 vaccines and they had their second administration date last week. All of the teachers aged 50 and older who wanted to receive the vaccine now have, and the next group will be those aged 40 and older as well as staff with underlying health conditions.
He also said the next round of vaccines, expected to be received within the next two weeks, will start including long-term substitutes.