SPRING VALLEY — The Wayne County Board of Education examined winter benchmark data during the Jan. 24 meeting, with students in grades 3-8 showing progress in math and English scores.
The board reviewed data from benchmark testing in fall 2022 to the winter testing, where all grades showed student progress.
When assessing results, scores are categorized as “does not meet standard,” “partially meets standard,” meets standard” and “exceeds standard.”
Third grade showed the most progress between fall and winter testing. Where in fall, only 9% of students met or exceeded testing standards in English and 5% in math, in winter, the percentage of students proficient grew to 24% in English and 22% in math.
Fourth and fifth grade also showed significant progress. Fourth grade jumped from 18% proficiency in English and 8% in math in the fall to 32% and 20% respectively. Fifth grade progressed from 23% of students proficient in English and 4% in math in the fall to 39% and 13%.
Middle schoolers also showed some progress in both subjects. In English, proficiency rates increased from 24% to 32% in sixth grade, 37% to 38% in seventh grade and 32% to 25% in eighth grade.
In math, proficiency rates among students increased from 5% to 15% in sixth grade, 11% to 19% in seventh grade and 7% to 12% in eighth grade between fall and winter benchmark tests.
In other business, the board also recognized students from Ceredo-Kenova Elementary, Buffalo Elementary, Kellogg Elementary, Lavalette Elementary, Ceredo-Kenova Middle, Buffalo Middle and Spring Valley High who exceeded state testing standards for the 2021-22 school year in English, math, science or social studies.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the Board of Education Office in Wayne.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.