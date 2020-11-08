HUNTINGTON — Students attending public school in Wayne County will switch to in-person learning on a blended schedule for the upcoming week after the county was designated yellow on the West Virginia Department of Education’s color-coded map.
The map update was delayed until late Saturday night.
Cabell County will continue with in-person instruction after the county was designated yellow, which represents an increase in community transmission of the virus.
According to a news release from Cabell County Schools, the district will operate on the blended and virtual model schedules previously announced, and athletic and extracurricular activities will follow guidelines established by the WVSSAC.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) added 662 positive cases to the state count on Sunday, for a total of 28,404. The state has recorded 502 deaths related to the virus.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (220), Berkeley (1,921), Boone (454), Braxton (89), Brooke (291), Cabell (1,830), Calhoun (38), Clay (75), Doddridge (78), Fayette (847), Gilmer (117), Grant (211), Greenbrier (252), Hampshire (175), Hancock (277), Hardy (119), Harrison (757), Jackson (459), Jefferson (748), Kanawha (4,162), Lewis (155), Lincoln (304), Logan (837), Marion (492), Marshall (571), Mason (199), McDowell (176), Mercer (912), Mineral (344), Mingo (740), Monongalia (2,513), Monroe (279), Morgan (185), Nicholas (215), Ohio (786), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (77), Preston (272), Putnam (1,143), Raleigh (978), Randolph (480), Ritchie (71), Roane (120), Summers (173), Taylor (183), Tucker (69), Tyler (81), Upshur (310), Wayne (682), Webster (42), Wetzel (270), Wirt (59), Wood (1013), Wyoming (428).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 604 active cases Sunday, while the Wayne County Health Department reported 97 active cases.
In Kentucky, residents in Boyd and Greenup counties are being asked to follow stricter COVID-19 guidelines beginning Monday, Nov. 9, after both counties moved into the “red zone” last week. They were two of 80 counties in the state to be classified in red, which signals a critical incidence rate of COVID-19.
“… This is the most dangerous COVID-19 has ever been in the commonwealth, and it is leading to more of our fellow Kentuckians becoming sick, being hospitalized and dying,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Friday. “We can only get back to normal if we address it head on, and that is why I am urging all of you, especially those in red counties, to follow recommendations for reducing the spread in your community.”
The following recommendations are for counties in the red zone:
- Employers allow employees to work from home when possible.
- Non-critical government offices to operate virtually.
- Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup.
- Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines.
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
- Avoid nonessential activities outside of your home.
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance.
Beshear said community leaders, schools, businesses and residents in the state’s red zone counties should follow the recommendations through Nov. 15.
An updated list of red zone counties is published every Thursday afternoon at kycovid19.ky.gov.
On Sunday, 1,177 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, for a total of 120,838. There were also four new deaths reported, for a total of 1,565.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 27 new cases Sunday, for a total of 976. Patients’ ages ranged from 3 to 73. There have been 218 new cases reported since the beginning of the month.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 7 months to 71 years. The county has reported 1,395 total cases and 33 deaths.
Statewide, more than 4,500 new cases were reported Sunday, for a total of 250,268, with 5,517 deaths related to the virus.
More than 93,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the U.S. on Sunday for a total of 9,808,411 and 236,547 deaths.