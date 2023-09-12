The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — A second grade teacher from Wayne County was named the 2024 Teacher of the Year and a bus driver from Cabell County was named the 2024 Service Personnel of the Year during a special ceremony in Charleston on Tuesday.

Sharon Cole was named Teacher of the Year, and Gary Brydie was named Service Personnel of the Year during the annual celebration at the Clay Center on Tuesday evening.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

