CHARLESTON — A second grade teacher from Wayne County was named the 2024 Teacher of the Year and a bus driver from Cabell County was named the 2024 Service Personnel of the Year during a special ceremony in Charleston on Tuesday.
Sharon Cole was named Teacher of the Year, and Gary Brydie was named Service Personnel of the Year during the annual celebration at the Clay Center on Tuesday evening.
Cole teaches second grade at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School and has been teaching for 34 years. She was described as a teacher who uses different, rigorous and engaging strategies to help students achieve academic, social and emotional goals.
Cole said she was shocked when they announced her as the Teacher of the Year, and she was grateful to everyone who has helped and supported her through her teaching career.
“I truly love my job after 34 years, and there are so many days, even on the hard days, that I think, ‘I can’t believe that I get paid to do this,’ she said.
In addition to serving as a leader to the district’s Second Grade Curriculum Team, she’s also a mentor for future teachers from her alma mater, Marshall University.
Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said Cole is a great example of the hardworking teachers in Wayne County.
“We are very proud of Sharon and of course, she represents all the teachers in Wayne County, and she’s just a shining example of all the hard work that’s going on in the county,” Alexander said.
Brydie is a bus operator for Cabell County Schools, and just celebrated 10 years as a full-time bus driver for the district in August. He is considered a model employee by his peers and a positive role model for the students he drives to and from school each day.
With some of his family in the audience, Brydie thanked his parents for teaching him to be a good person as he grew up and his wife for teaching him how to care for and take care of children in the more than 30 years they have been married.
“My mother and father are not here, but they instilled into me a good work ethic, good work morals, just good ethics and just being a good person,” he said. “And my wife is here with me ... I learned from her how to take care of children, so she was like my instructor for how to deal with children and taught me how to provide that care to them.”
Brydie also thanked God; Huntington Middle School Principal Jim Paxton, who nominated him for the county’s Service Personnel of the Year; and noted the continued support he’s received from school staff and the Cabell County Board of Education.
Nancy White, vice president of the West Virginia Board of Education, said the 10 finalists and all county Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year winners are only a handful of the educators and school staff that make an impact on West Virginia students.
“A quality education empowers our children for the future. The honorees sitting here this evening represent the best of West Virginia’s education system,” she said.
As the Teacher of the Year, Cole will receive a sun catcher from Blenko Glass, a two-night stay at any state park from the Department of Tourism, a $500 cash award from the West Virginia Lottery, an iPad from the Department of Education to use while employed in the county, tuition and lodging valued at $5,600 to be part of the next Leadership West Virginia cohort from Leadership West Virginia, a $5,000 cash award from Highmark WV, a $5,000 cash award from Horace Mann Insurance Company, a $500 cash award from AFT West Virginia, a $1,000 grant from the West Virginia Education Association, a $250 gift card for school supplies and a gift basket from the West Virginia Professional Educators, and the use of a vehicle for one year from Toyota Manufacturing.
As the Service Personnel of the Year, Brydie will receive a $500 grant from the West Virginia Education Association, a $500 cash award from the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, a $2,500 cash award from Highmark West Virginia, a $2,500 check from Horace Mann Insurance Company, in addition to the Blenko Glass sun catcher, the two-night stay at a West Virginia state park, the $500 award from the state lottery and an iPad to use while employed in the county.
The other Teacher of the Year finalists were Michael Harshbarger of Cabell County, Kimberly Hunt of Mason County, Jennifer Kirk of Fayette County and Jaime Young of Ohio County. The other Service Personnel of the Year finalists were Melissa Few of Raleigh County, Susan Moran of Preston County, Darlene Wiltison of Mineral County and Donna Summerlin from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.