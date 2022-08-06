KENOVA — Students walking into Sarah Bailey’s classroom later this month may be surprised to see sheet rock, 5-pound bags of sugar and even an empty bee nest when they look around — but she ensures they are all part of her plan to spark enthusiasm in learning about science.
Bailey, an eighth-grade science teacher at Buffalo Middle School in Wayne County, is a top 10 finalist for West Virginia Teacher of the Year. Colleagues described Bailey as a person called to teaching who is passionate, energetic and immersive with her instruction.
Bailey said she has always loved science, but she didn’t always love learning while in science classes, so she works hard to make the classroom a fun and educational environment for all her students.
“That was my goal. I wanted to be in the classroom to make science learning enjoyable and really spark science interest in kids that really maybe didn’t have an interest in it before, but really hone that passion for the ones that did and just feed it,” she said.
Bailey is going into her ninth year teaching and has always been at Buffalo Middle. Buffalo is her home, Bailey said, and she has enjoyed watching her students learn about life sciences, engineering, physical science and more.
Over the years, Bailey has guided students through projects with local companies and organizations about harnessing wind energy, finding fossils among local rocks and learning about beekeeping.
Bailey said watching the students put the pieces together is one of her favorite moments.
“I cannot even describe how enjoyable it is to watch their brains get it and when it clicks,” she said.
When Bailey was announced as Wayne County Teacher of the Year in April, she said she felt not only surprised but also honored to be recognized.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said Bailey is a wonderful teacher at Buffalo Middle, and he was not surprised to see her named as a finalist for the state title.
“She does a fantastic job in her classroom at Buffalo Middle. She does a lot with STEM education and does a lot outside of her regular role as a teacher,” he said. “We knew when we selected her as the county Teacher of the Year that she is a special teacher, and we knew that she would have a chance of this, of being named as a finalist. So we’re glad to see that happen.”
Bailey said she was even more surprised to learn she was a finalist for the West Virginia Teacher of the Year award, and while honored, she wishes every teacher could be recognized for their accomplishments and hard work.
“There are so many teachers in West Virginia that deserve this, and it’s an honor and it’s super exciting, but at the same time you think, ‘I wish I could give it to all of them,’” she said. “You feel like you’re on that same level and you just wish everybody could be included and be seen and heard and appreciated because, I mean, that’s something that teachers struggle with.”
The West Virginia Teacher of the Year will be announced in September.
Going into the 2022-23 school year, Bailey said she is most excited to have her students in the classroom doing hands-on activities.
With the issues teachers experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bailey said she is coming into the school year with a new appreciation for her classroom and her students.
Being able to see the students in the room and interacting while participating in projects will not be taken for granted.
“As a teacher, you kind of get into that rhythm of here are the kids, gotta teach my kids, got to grade my kids’ work, and it was just repetitive, and I think some of the teacher heart just sank away before COVID,” she said. “But when you experience that, then you think, ‘Wow, I want to see my kids’ faces. I want to hear my kids talking or have a voice. I want them so much to do something hands-on every day.’”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
