KENOVA — Students walking into Sarah Bailey’s classroom later this month may be surprised to see sheet rock, 5-pound bags of sugar and even an empty bee nest when they look around — but she ensures they are all part of her plan to spark enthusiasm in learning about science.

Bailey, an eighth-grade science teacher at Buffalo Middle School in Wayne County, is a top 10 finalist for West Virginia Teacher of the Year. Colleagues described Bailey as a person called to teaching who is passionate, energetic and immersive with her instruction.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

